Clayton County officials say theives targeting ‘Kia and Hyundais’

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Clayton County have issued a warning for drivers who own Kia and Hyundai models as thieves are targeting those vehicles.

According to officials, the Clayton County Police Department is experiencing “an increase in entering autos and stolen vehicles.”

Many suspected thieves are looking into all unlocked vehicles and trying to steal any “valuables” that can be found.

Multiple arrests have been made by police officials, however, police are investigating multiple groups of people in connection to the theft.

During interviews, officials said that some people have admitted to using the stolen vehicles to go commit other crimes. “They admitted to breaking into vehicles looking specifically for guns, but will take whatever is valuable inside.”

