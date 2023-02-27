Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
Robert Devlin
Alabama man charged in connection with ‘credible bomb threat’ in Cobb County
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
Finding child care can be difficult for parents, and it's important to ask detailed questions...
Daycare Dilemma: How parents navigate unlicensed and licensed child care systems across the country
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month