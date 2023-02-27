Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Don’t let allergy season mask more serious illnesses like a bad cold or flu

Health experts say while we’re past peak season, don’t let your guard down, get the flu shot if you haven’t already - especially kids.
By Don Shipman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The CDC is reporting that more than 100 children in the U.S. this year died from the flu, the highest since before the pandemic.

The Atlanta-based agency reports that in more than 90 percent of those cases, the kids weren’t vaccinated for the flu. Health experts say while we’re past peak season, don’t let your guard down, get the flu shot if you haven’t already - especially kids.

Flu season may have peaked in November and December, but doctors’ offices are still reporting new cases every day.

“I don’t get sick too often, maybe like once a year. So, I’m never really too worried about it,” said Frank Montgomery of Atlanta.

Even if you have managed to avoid the flu so far this season, that doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods just yet. This time of year can be tricky because allergy season in north Georgia is beginning to kick in. Dr. Jayne Morgan with Piedmont Healthcare says you may think you’re fighting off the effects of a high pollen count, when in fact, it’s something more serious like a bad cold or full-blown flu. But there are symptoms to be on the lookout for.

“Whether or not, you have a fever that’s developing, that you were not able to control with fever, reducing medications,” said Dr. Morgan. “With regard to the flu and certainly with asthma you always want to be on top of the breathing, and the ease of breathing, and that wheezing. Make sure that you seek medical care sooner rather than later.”

Being proactive is key. Dr. Morgan recommends keeping allergy meds handy.

“I have seasonal allergies so when it comes, I’ll be ready with the allergy pills and everything else,” said Justin Henneghan of Atlanta.

It’s also important to eat healthier and exercise too.

“You got to work out, you got to work out it’s good for your heart and everything else,” said Amber Sullivan of Atlanta.

Dr. Morgan says children with asthma are more susceptible. If your child gets the flu, in addition to having allergies, they could have a more protracted case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
Robert Devlin
Alabama man charged in connection with ‘credible bomb threat’ in Cobb County
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

A traffic stop lead to two arrests in Bibb County.
Teenagers arrested, one charged with murder after speeding in Bibb County
Photo of Lenox Square Mall
Area near Lenox Square Mall evacuated after gas leak reported
56-year-old man killed in Bibb County motorcycle crash
A dog has been reunited with its owner after falling 12 feet down a storm drain.
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into storm drain in Cobb County