Economic inequality highlighted in new Urban League of Greater Atlanta report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wealth inequality in this country is at an all-time high, according to the State of Black Georgia report just released by the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

It finds that the state of Georgia’s median household income for a Black family is just under $47,000. The median household income for all races is around $61,000.

Statewide, Georgians surveyed as a part of the State of Black Georgia report said the most important issues facing the state are things like the economy, housing and transportation.

Food insecurity is one of many issues highlighted in this new report that examines the health, economic status and general well-being of Black communities across the state.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making Georgia better, fairer and equitably in the way it supports its people,” said Urban League of Greater Atlanta president and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta looked at several regions across the state, from Atlanta to rural Georgia. It says while every region is different, there were consistencies among them.

“Every single one of these regions talked about not enough affordable housing, across the board,” said Nancy Flake Johnson

Through community discussions in metro Atlanta, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta found the lack of affordable housing is pushing families into extended-stay motels that are more expensive than monthly rent leading to increases in homelessness.

While the findings are concerning, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta says communities and lawmakers have the power to improve life for everybody.

“It’s really a call to action for everyone,” said Nancy Flake Johnson. “We will take this report across the state in the year to come and we’re going to meet with as many legislators on both sides of the aisle who are willing to listen.”

The report offers a full list of policy solutions to address the racial and economic gaps in the state.

Click here to read the policy solutions and full report.

