Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons announce several changes to coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, watches during an East football practice for the...
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, watches during an East football practice for the East West Shrine Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons announced a plethora of changes to head coach Arthur Smith’s staff on Monday, further restructuring his assistants after a fifth straight losing season.

Most notably, Steve Jackson will take over as secondary coach, while David Huxtable has been hired as a senior defensive assistant after spending 40 years at the collegiate level.

Jackson and Huxtable will work under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was hired away from the rival New Orleans Saints last month after the retirement of Dean Pees.

Three assistants were not retained by Smith after a 7-10 season: secondary coach Jon Hoke, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

Hoke will be replaced by Jackson, who was on staff as a senior offensive assistant last season. He spent 19 seasons as a secondary coach prior to joining the Falcons.

Huxtable’s long tenure in the college ranks includes 18 seasons as a defensive coordinator. His most recent coordinator stint was at North Carolina State from 2013-19, where he coached with Nielsen.

Huxtable spent the past two seasons as an analyst for Alabama coach Nick Saban.

In other changes, the Falcons announced Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects assistant for defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst, and Mateo Kambui as a diversity coaching hire working with the offensive line.

The Falcons did not announce a replacement for quarterbacks coach Charles London, who left to take a similar job with the Tennessee Titans. Smith calls plays and largely runs the offense, while Dave Ragone serves as coordinator on that side of the line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
Robert Devlin
Alabama man charged in connection with ‘credible bomb threat’ in Cobb County
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

Newly hired Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen speaks during a news conference...
Nielsen lays out goal for Falcons D: Just get stops
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons hire Gray from Packers as assistant head coach for D
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen during an NFL football game against the...
Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before the...
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement