Family displaced after condo fire in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her children are without a home after a fire tore through their condo Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square in Lithonia. The roof collapsed on several apartments and several units have water damage.

Kiarrye Burton says her ceiling caved in and is now falling into her unit due to the fire. She says she believes a neighbor may have started a grease fire and it extended into her apartment. Her condo is heavily damaged.

Burton has four children, and they were all able to make it out safely.

“I just got them out the house, I called people to take them, I still have my two smaller boys because they don’t have anywhere to go,” said Kiarrye Burton, woman who escaped the fire.

Now, Burton is trying to figure out what is next for her and her children.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help those affected.

