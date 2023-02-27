Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family displaced after condo fire in DeKalb County

Fire broke out overnight at a condominium complex in Lithonia.
Fire broke out overnight at a condominium complex in Lithonia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her children are without a home after a fire tore through their condo Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square in Lithonia. The roof collapsed on several apartments and several units have water damage.

Kiarrye Burton says her ceiling caved in and is now falling into her unit due to the fire. She says she believes a neighbor may have started a grease fire and it extended into her apartment. Her condo is heavily damaged.

Burton has four children, and they were all able to make it out safely.

“I just got them out the house, I called people to take them, I still have my two smaller boys because they don’t have anywhere to go,” said Kiarrye Burton, woman who escaped the fire.

Now, Burton is trying to figure out what is next for her and her children.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help those affected.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

Over the past few weeks the Center has been collecting clothes, and other needed items.
Metro Atlanta Syrians help victims after series of earthquakes
Oakland Lane shooting
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting on Oakland Lane
Charles Morris Graham Jr.
Mattie’s Call issued for 64-year-old man from Clayton County
Jesse Smith reported missing
70-year-old man with dementia reported missing in DeKalb County