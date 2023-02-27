First Alert : Windy and unsettled start to the work week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a really nice end to the weekend, we start the work week slightly different.

Today, we have a First Alert for a very windy day, along with the chance for scattered showers and storms. -- A storm or two could be strong to severe, so be sure to have the First Alert Weather App as a way to receive warnings if any do occur.

A wind advisory begins at 10 AM for all of north Georgia and will remain in place through 7 PM. Sustained winds 15-25 mph will be possible along with wind gusts 35-40 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as well, so pack the umbrella! Again, while we aren’t under an organized severe threat, the ingredients are present this afternoon for maybe an isolated strong to severe storm.

Tuesday will be one of the nicest days of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We stay dry through the day Wednesday, but Wednesday night, rain and storms roll back in ahead of a busy end to the week weather wise.

We have two more First Alerts for Thursday and Friday as a very potent storm system rolls through the southeast.

Rain and storms will be most widespread Thursday and Friday morning, with coverage tapering in the evening both days.

Friday will also come with high winds and the chance for severe storms.

Beyond the cold front that brings our rainy and stormy weather, colder air ushers in with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 60 through the weekend.

