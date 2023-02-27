Black History Month
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job

Official picture of 60th mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms is leaving the White House to return to Atlanta to be with family.

Bottoms joined the White House a few months ago as the top adviser, filling a key White House role at a politically important time in the runup to November elections that could determine the fate of President Biden’s agenda.

Bottoms became director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, adding the advice and counsel of a Black woman to Biden’s inner circle. She succeeded Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who in April left for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee.

Bottoms is a lawyer and politician who served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. Before becoming mayor, she was a member of the Atlanta City Council, representing part of southwest Atlanta. Bottoms announced last year that she would not run for a second term as mayor.

“I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity. I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family,” said President Biden.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

