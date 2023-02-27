Gun safety class being offered in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A free gun safety course is being offered Monday in Cobb County.

Attendees will learn gun safety best practices for responsible gun owners, including safe storage and talking to children about firearms.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

To register, click here.

