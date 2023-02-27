Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gun safety class being offered in Cobb County

File - gun safety
File - gun safety(WLUC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A free gun safety course is being offered Monday in Cobb County.

Attendees will learn gun safety best practices for responsible gun owners, including safe storage and talking to children about firearms.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

To register, click here.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

Over the past few weeks the Center has been collecting clothes, and other needed items.
Metro Atlanta Syrians help victims after series of earthquakes
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'
‘God Bless a Great American’ | More than 9,400 well wishes sent to Jimmy Carter
Memorial Drive shooting scene.
Man found shot outside shopping center in DeKalb County