Juvenile injured after incident in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured from a self-inflicted injury in Decatur on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Oakview Road after reports of a juvenile with an injury. The juvenile, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital.

The current extent of the juvenile’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

