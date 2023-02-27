Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrates 100 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Kappa Omega Chapter will celebrate 100 years of service to Atlanta in March.

Kappa Omega became the first graduate chapter in the state of Georgia on March 1, 1923.

During this time a group of ten distinguished women living in Atlanta compelled by their own experiences as members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. organized and chartered the first graduate chapter in Georgia, Kappa Omega.

Founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-trained women.

