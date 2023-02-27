Man arrested for dragging a Barnesville police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested a man for dragging a police officer during a routine traffic stop, officials say.

Caleb Hoover was stopped by Sgt. Rainer of Barnesville Police Department when the officer noticed he had warrants out of Henry County.

When the officer tried to arrest Hoover, he jumped back into his car dragging the officer a short distance before fleeing the scene.

The officer walked away with minor injuries and a warrant was issued for Hoover’s arrest.

Caleb was later arrested with the assistance of Spalding County.

