Man arrested in killing of DeKalb County pregnant woman

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and accused of killing a pregnant woman in DeKalb County and leaving her newborn baby on a ventilator.

RELATED: Newborn still on ventilator weeks after mother killed in DeKalb County

22 year-old Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats was arrested in Decatur Feb. 27. He is accused of shooting 20-year-old Shaniyah Monet Rodriguez in the Brannon Hill apartment complex Feb. 2. Rodriguez died in the hospital two days later. Rodriguez was pregnant when she was killed; her baby Millianni is currently on a ventilator in a hospital.

“Her entire brain is damaged,” Shaniyah’s mother Adrienne Rodriguez said. “They did say this is how she’ll be her whole life if she was to survive. They don’t expect her to but basically, machines keeping her alive.”

Haithcoats has been charged with malice murder and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.