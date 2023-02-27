Black History Month
Man found shot outside shopping center in DeKalb County

Memorial Drive shooting scene.
Memorial Drive shooting scene.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway Monday morning outside a shopping center in DeKalb County.

It happened at 4871 Memorial Drive (Rockmore Plaza Shopping Center) in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Police say one person was shot and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

