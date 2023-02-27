Mattie’s Call issued for 64-year-old man from Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old man.

According to police, Charles Morris Graham Jr. was last seen around 10 a.m. on Feb.17 at 8985 Teal Trl in Jonesboro.

Graham has green eyes and gray hair. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or Clayton Count police at 770-477-4026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.