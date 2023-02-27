Metro Atlanta Syrians help victims after series of earthquakes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 50,000 people have died since a series of earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria this week. The first quake hit o February 6th in Southeastern Turkey and Northern Syria.

The latest powerful shock hit on Monday, but smaller quakes continue to rattle the area.

Help has come from all over the world, including right here in the Metro.

On Sunday, Atlanta News First spoke with a Syrian Orthodontist and a community leader who is the chairperson for the Hamzah Islamic Center in Alpharetta. The chairperson said the Center has been helping people in both Syria and Turkey. The orthodontist also said he is helping a few groups in many ways.

Islamic Center in Alpharetta. (Atlanta News First)

Ahmad Keichour said he was devastated to learn about the earthquakes that have occurred in his native homeland.

“My city specifically, we got the last hit almost a hundred years ago,” said Keichour, a Syrian orthodontist, and community activist. “That earthquake also destroyed almost like 30 to 40 percent of the city,” he said. “So, when we hear that, it was very devastating to us and heartbreaking to see our family and you can’t do anything to them. People are in the street, and the next day we started seeing the videos of like buildings collapsing on the people while they were like sleeping,” Keichour said.

Keichour lived in Aleppo, Syria, and migrated to Metro Atlanta in 2014 with his wife and three children, during the Syrian Civil War.

“Me like a lot of others, I flew here to provide them better future,” Keichour said. “So, I came here and start from scratch with three kids,” he said.

He said his family is still in the area near where the earthquakes hit.

“All my cousins, my father, my mother are now there,” Keichour said. “All my wife’s family,” he said.

Keichour said he has lost distant cousins, and many others in the impacted areas are struggling.

Tareef Saeb is also from Syria.

“There have been almost 6,000 aftershocks. There was an earthquake yesterday, 5.4 I believe. So, the earthquakes continue,” Saeb said.

“We can’t compare our situation to their situation. It’s very hard to describe what they are going through, but we are trying hard to gather our efforts, me and all my friends all over the world,” Keichour said.

Keichour is working with people like Saeb, who does work with the Hamzah Islamic Center. Saeb said they have a shelter stationed in Merslin, Turkey.

“Our shelter has been really flooded with people,” Saeb said. “All of the Islam Centers are connecting with each other and Hamzah Islamic Center, we’ve raised a lot of funds for the people affected by the earthquakes both in Syria and in Turkey,” he said.

“We also participated in having those portable shelters,” Saeb said. “Actually it cost like $2,000 to have a portable shelter, to have a family in, so we’re participating in purchasing some of those,” he said.

Saeb said over the past few weeks the Center has been collecting clothes and other needed items.

“For instance, the Hamzah Islamic Center, we have a donation on our website with earthquake relief as a category,” Saeb said.

Keichour also started a GoFundMe page, collecting donations.

