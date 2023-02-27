Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
1 in custody, truck searched after ‘credible’ bomb threat in Cobb Co.
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
South Fulton faces pattern of ‘hostile’ allegations
Donor runners and a recipient with the Piedmont transplant team
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’
Severe weather has caused massive damage in Norman, Oklahoma.
RAW: Cars, homes damaged in Oklahoma
Official picture of 60th mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’
Kidney donors run Publix Marathon to inspire others to give ‘the gift of life’