Murder suspect arrested during traffic stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “routine” traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a September 2022 murder.

Police stopped 25-year-old Keiontay Davis Feb. 21 around 2 a.m. on Piedmont Road NE. Davis did not have his license on him, but a check revealed that Davis had warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault stemming from a Sept. 22, 2022 shooting.

Davis was arrested after speaking with homicide detectives.

