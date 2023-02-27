Murder suspect arrested during traffic stop in Atlanta
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “routine” traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a September 2022 murder.
Police stopped 25-year-old Keiontay Davis Feb. 21 around 2 a.m. on Piedmont Road NE. Davis did not have his license on him, but a check revealed that Davis had warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault stemming from a Sept. 22, 2022 shooting.
Davis was arrested after speaking with homicide detectives.
