Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers overcomes rare disease

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Feb. 28 marks “Rare Disease Day”, a day dedicated to raising awareness and change about different diseases.

Track star Gail Devers who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time Olympian is hoping to increase awareness of rare diseases after battling Graves Disease, which is a thyroid disease.

Devers sat down with Atlanta News First to talk about her two-and-a-half-year struggle to get a diagnosis as well as the changes and emotional impact of the disease.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

