Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder as head coach

(WRDW)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quin Snyder has agreed to become The Atlanta Hawks’ head coach, according to the franchise’s announcement on Sunday.

Snyder will be the franchise’s 15th full-time head coach, the release said.

Snyder served as head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record (.585) and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Over his final six seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22), the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage in the NBA and best in the Western Conference over that span.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach. He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail, and placing a great emphasis on player development,” Fields said. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy, and their family back to Atlanta.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

