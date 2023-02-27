Studios at Assembly Atlanta to be completed by summer 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gray Television said Friday construction of the Assembly Studios portion of Assembly Atlanta development in Doraville will be completed this summer, along with much of the project’s surrounding infrastructure.

At the same time, the parent company of Atlanta News First, Telemundo Atlanta and Peachtree TV, said it “intends to pause its funding of construction projects at Atlanta Assembly to evaluate carefully certain opportunities to maximize the long-term value of this unique real estate investment.”

The announcement came during an earnings call led by Hilton H. Howell, Jr., executive chairman and CEO.

“We believe our investments in Atlanta Assembly will provide some diversification from our broadcasting segment with new exposure to the growing film and television production industry in Georgia,” said a news release that accompanied the earnings call. “Looking ahead, we anticipate that our television stations and production companies will maintain revenues at a level generally flat with recent years should macroeconomic conditions, particularly in local markets, slow during 2023.”

“Overall, the fourth quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $1.1 billion in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle,” the release said.

Gray Television is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta and the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that reach about 36 percent of U.S. television households. its portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station.

Gray Television also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films.

Assembly Atlanta is a 135-acre mixed-use real estate complex that sits at the former site of the General Motors Assembly Plant. The property borders the Interstate 285 Perimeter and is near the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

The signature component of the Assembly Atlanta development is the 43-acre Assembly Studios complex featuring soundstages, production offices, warehouse and mill buildings, studio bungalows, event space, and a parking deck. NBC Universal’s lease with Gray will include a full suite of facilities needed to support television and film production. The new facilities will include multiple soundstages, production office space, warehouses and mill space, as well as parking and other necessary amenities.

Adjacent to the Assembly Studios complex is Third Rail Studios, a movie and television production facility spanning seven acres that opened in 2016 and that Gray acquired in September 2021.

Outside of the Assembly Studios complex, current plans for Assembly Atlanta include mixed-use and commercial buildings around a town center concept when completed in the next five to seven years. The long-term development plans include a boutique hotel, townhouses and apartments, entertainment venues including e-gaming facilities, a conference center, and office buildings.

Gray anticipates selling and leasing various parcels to third parties to construct and operate the retail, residential, office, and other amenities within the Assembly Atlanta complex outside of Assembly Studios.

RELATED LINKS:

Gray Television announces new developments at Assembly Atlanta

Atlanta News First to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week

Backstage look at Assembly Atlanta

INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta

INTERVIEW: Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson

Atlanta News First crews work around-the-clock to transfer news studio to Assembly Atlanta

Lana interviews Doraville mayor on Assembly Atlanta

Atlanta News First Anchor Tracy Hutchins discuss Assembly Atlanta with Gray Televisions CEO Hilton Howell

Backstage look at Assembly Atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.