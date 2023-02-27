Black History Month
Teenagers arrested, one charged with murder after speeding in Bibb County

A traffic stop lead to two arrests in Bibb County.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were arrested and one has been charged with murder after the pair were caught speeding in Bibb County.

The two are accused of driving a stolen van that was used in a drive-by shooting. Police stopped the car and noticed that one of the teenagers had an active warrant for his arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism Act, as well as murder in connection with a 2021 shooting.

Cops also found a handgun and a magazine during the arrest.

The other has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, criminal street gang activity, driving without a valid license, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

