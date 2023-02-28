10 pounds of meth seized in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 10 pounds of meth were seized by police during a raid in Haralson County.

A “several month-long investigation” by the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office led to the raid and the arrest of two people. The two were reportedly meth suppliers in Haralson County.

Sheriff Stacy Williams said, “Everyone who was a part of this investigation and special operation worked very hard to make sure this poison would not be able to get out on our streets.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.