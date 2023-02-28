13-year-old girl reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to authorities, a girl named Hayden was last seen leaving her home near the 300 block of Eastwyk Circle on Monday.

She is listed as 5-foot-4 and has brown eyes and black braids. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, black leggings and white shoes.

If you see her, call SVU at 770-724-7710.

