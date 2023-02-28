75-year-old Hall County man reported missing

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Hall County have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Hall County Sheriff’s Officials investigators say Lula resident Talmadge Franklin Free has been missing since Monday afternoon.

He was last seen in the area of County Line Drive and Tribble Gap Road wearing a blue jean jacket and red T-shirt, according to officials.

𝘈𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘔𝘳. 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘐𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘚𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘶𝘦 𝘢𝘵 (770) 533-7187

