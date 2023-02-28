Black History Month
98-year-old Atlanta woman continues to make waves in the running world

There are reasons why Betty Lindberg pushes her body to its limits, reasons she trains 6 days a week, at 98 years old.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are reasons why Betty Lindberg pushes her body to its limits, she trains 6 days a week, at 98 years old.

What those reasons are?

She has no idea.

“You know, if you could tell me then I can tell you but I don’t know!” said Betty.

Betty started running in her 60s. She has broken multiple world records since then. Her last race was the USA Track and Field Masters 5K Championships.

”That last two-tenths of a mile, it is sort of uphill...and I was really struggling on it but I finished!” said Betty.

She is a legend, especially in the Atlanta running scene.

“It is Betty’s world and we are all living in it!” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club.

Betty tells me running, has never been about her age.

”I walk as fast as I can. It takes me a long time to do a race but I start it and I finish it. I have never not finished a race,” said Betty.

In fact, she considers her running achievements to be quite unremarkable. She doesn’t understand why people are so excited to meet her, to see her, to cheer her on.

“I am glad that people are inspired by me but it is not my aim to go out there and do that,” said Betty.

While Betty might not understand her impact, the people who know her or have met her can tell you why people flock to her.

”Betty is gold. She is the best of us and every day that Betty is out there as a representative of this running community, this community is better for it,” said Kenah.

She is a reminder that you will find you are searching for: possibilities or limitations.

”I mean, that is it! I just keep trying!” said Betty.

