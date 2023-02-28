At-home treatment provides hope for parents of Peachtree City girl with rare disease

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four-year-old Aspen is full of energy, curiosity, and charisma. Physically, however, a rare neuromuscular disease prevents her from keeping pace with others her age.

When she was an infant, her parents Keith and Tabitha Wright weren’t sure what to expect with Aspen’s physical development.

“About two months into life, I knew that something wasn’t right. She was floppy,” Tabitha said, adding that she seemed to have no muscle tone.

A month later, doctors diagnosed Aspen with a progressive neuromuscular disease called spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. Roughly 389 Georgians have the genetic disease, and more than 214,000 are carriers.

For a couple of years now, Aspen’s parents have been giving her the first FDA-approved treatment for SMA called Evrysdi.

“Now, people with SMA have an available treatment option that can be administered in their own home and has a favorable efficacy and safety profile,” said Dr. Levi Garraway, chief medical officer for Genentech, the maker of Evrysdi.

The drug is administered in the form of a liquid that can be taken either orally or through a G-tube.

The Wrights are glad they got treatment for their daughter early, including gene therapy, and now Evrysdi, which helps her body produce more of a specific protein she’s lacking.

“She’s just slowly gotten better every day, from everything, between all the drugs and the physical therapy and occupational therapy, she’s getting stronger every day,” said Tabitha. “She’s a walking, talking miracle baby.”

