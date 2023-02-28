Black History Month
Atlanta Streetcar slowly returning to service after repairs

One of Atlanta's Streetcars is back on the road after all cars were taken out of service.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Atlanta’s streetcars is back on the road after all cars were taken out of service in December for safety reasons.

MARTA officials say it took $400,000 to fix the four streetcars, which were out of commission for the past three months. The money comes from sales tax collected in the city.

“This is the first major issue we’ve had with the maintenance of the streetcar,” said Daniel Hecht, Deputy Chief Mechanical Officer at MARTA. “There was no immediate danger of the wheel condition, but out of an abundance of caution, we pulled them from service so we could ensure the safety of the vehicles.”

The streetcar, which does a three-mile loop through Atlanta’s downtown, is a hot-button issue for many locals.

A proposed extension would expand the streetcar east up the Beltline to Ponce City Market. MARTA plans to start that project sometime next year opening to the public in 2028.

“It’s good for the community,” said Dat Wade, an Atlanta resident.

Wade may not use the street car but says it’s a staple in the community and he’s happy to have it back.

“When the tourists come in, when we’ve got the big games in stuff, you can get five or six people in the shuttle bus [and] you can get 40 people on the streetcar,” he said.

Atlanta residents like Meria Kenney disagree.

“It’s good for tourism, it’s not good for the people who live here,” Kenney said.

MARTA officials say if all goes well with tests on Tuesday, the streetcar will be open to the public as soon as Thursday.

The second streetcar will be up and running in about two weeks while repairing the other two streetcars will take about three months.

