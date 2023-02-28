Comedy Hype founder Jon Aba talks about entrepreneurship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jon Aba the Founder of Comedy Hype sits down and discusses what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Jon Aba stuck to his dream of running his own business and sharing with the world his idea of a good conversation about comedy.

He created a digital platform on YouTube with about 800k subscribers and a loyal following on Instagram.

Even though the focus was comedy the show also discusses serious issues and focuses on providing a voice for the Black community.

Comedy Hype News (Jon Aba)

The Comedy Hype Live Show airs every Wednesday with a live studio audience for people to come to the studio and enjoy the conversation.

They are currently selling “My Momma Black” t-shirts and provide a streaming service Hype+TV where you can become a subscriber.

Jon’s plan is to become a corporation, help others and create endless possibilities for Black people.

