Councilmembers seek to crack down on speeding in several Atlanta neighborhoods

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Speeding is dangerous, but drivers continue to fly down Atlanta streets.

Atlanta City Councilmembers are considering resolutions that would add traffic calming devices to several parts of the city in an effort to keep people safe.

Traffic calming devices often include things like speed bumps, raised crosswalks and radar signs. They reduce speed and prevent people from blowing through stop signs.

“With the street parking, it’s pretty congested with the older neighborhoods,” said Kareese McGregory.

She says speeding on her street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Atlanta has been an ongoing problem. It’s one of several streets the city is looking to install traffic calming devices to reduce speeding.

“I’m excited about it,” said McGregory. “I think it’s going to add to the community. I think it will make for safer roads for children.”

Another area the city is looking to make safer with these devices is on Oakland Avenue near Oakland Cemetery.

“We’re just excited the city is working on this and taking this really seriously,” said Historic Oakland Foundation Executive Director Richard Harker.

He says one of the common issues is people rolling through stop signs on Oakland Avenue, a popular spot for people to walk through.

“We have over 125,000 visitors a year here to Oakland Cemetery and you’ve got everything from tourists and out-of-town visitors to locals walking their dogs and jogging,” said Harker.

City council members are also considering resolutions that would add devices to slow traffic in the South River Gardens neighborhood and Southwest Atlanta.

Councilman Antonio Lewis, who is also on the Transportation Committee, says there will likely be more streets and neighborhoods looked at next.

“We’re going to keep going,” said Lewis. “What we noticed is that it gets safer as we put these out, the more speed calming devices we put out, the more speed calming plans we look at, it gets safer in our area,” said Councilman Lewis.

The resolutions to reduce speeding will be discussed at Wednesday’s Transportation Committee meeting.

