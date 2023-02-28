Covington hit-and-run suspect reportedly dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run has been found dead in Jasper County.
James Jenkins was found dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound Feb. 27.
Jenkins was the primary suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Jan. 30 in Covington. The crash killed Deanna Mattheus.
