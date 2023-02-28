Black History Month
Covington hit-and-run suspect reportedly dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run has been found dead in Jasper County.

James Jenkins was found dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound Feb. 27.

Jenkins was the primary suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Jan. 30 in Covington. The crash killed Deanna Mattheus.

75-year-old Hall County man reported missing
