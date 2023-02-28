Black History Month
Decatur native and R&B singer Jacquees discuss new restaurant, album

The Wine and Tapas Bar is located within walking distance from Stonecrest Mall.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - R&B singer Jacquees recently opened a new restaurant in DeKalb County.

The Wine and Tapas Bar is located within walking distance from Stonecrest Mall. The lounge’s 160-square-foot establishment seats around 100 guests and is decorated with greenery, gold walls, black roofing, and marble floors.

The new establishment came in the wake of Jacquees releasing his third studio album, “Sincerely for You,” last December under Cash Money Records and Republic Records. Executive produced by Grammy-winning chart-topper Future, the album features appearances from Summer Walker, 21 Savage, 6lack , and John P. Kee.

