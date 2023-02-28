DeKalb Co. organization concerned after milk spill found in creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County nature organization shared their concerns after a milk spill in a Decatur creek.

According to the Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve, a milk spill from a Decatur soft serve ice cream company ended up in the South Fork Peachtree Creek.

“I did take home a sample and look at it under my microscope and I did see several microorganisms that were all dead,” Stephen Ramsden, a board member, said.

That’s one of several concerns for the Nature Preserve, who work to keep wildlife in the city.

According to Ramsden, the milk residue from the spill will stay on the bottom of the creek for years, impacting life of all forms.

“Microorganisms are the basis of the food chain group, then your invertebrates die, then there’s nothing for the birds and racoons and possums to eat,” he said. “Then they move on and die and it goes all the way up the chain, eventually to us.”

But the concerns for this source of water and others, goes beyond just milk.

Ramsden told Atlanta News First he has seen it all in this creek.

“Grocery shopping carts, spare tires, diapers, drug bags of every drug you can imagine, beer cans,” he said.

Ramsden said it is not great for the wildlife, but also not great for people.

He called it an urgent reminder to stop throwing your trash just anywhere.

“This water is the same water you’re going to bathe in this evening or drink out of your faucets later,” he said.

Atlanta News First reached out to DeKalb County officials about the spill.

We will update this story with a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.