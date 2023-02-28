Black History Month
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Dish Network said an extended outage that has bedeviled the company since last week was caused by hacking, it said in a statement to media.

The outage affected television services, customer service sites, and even the ability of customers to pay their bills.

The disruption hit Thursday, the same day that Dish was set to release its quarterly earnings statement, PCMag said, and also affects Boost Mobile, a prepaid cellphone service.

Dish said customer service and internal communications remain affected by the breach, as “certain data was extracted,” CNBC reported.

On Downdetector, users complained that television services are still affected and expressed disappointment about having been left in the dark by the company since the outage happened.

Dish Answers, Dish Network’s customer service Twitter page, responded to customers who tweeted about service problems individually with variations of the message: “An internal systems issue is impacting some of our customer service operations. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll be able to help you out as soon as our systems are back up.”

A notice to customers appears on the company’s page, saying “We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve.”

Employees of Dish told The Verge confidentially that remote workers haven’t even been able to log in.

