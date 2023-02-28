EBONY-OPOLY: Historical journey through the Reconstruction Era

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - EBONY-OPOLY is bringing families together around the country with a fun and educational historical journey through the Reconstruction Era as experienced by Black Americans.

The game identifies properties owned by African Americans during the era and educates individuals on how the laws in place at the time impacted and hindered Black ownership and the ability to establish a legacy through property wealth.

Each property is linked to a QR code with detailed information and additional facts about key landmarks in the game.

“We see an alarming amount of young people who don’t know this side of American history, which is dangerous because they won’t understand the sequence of events that have led to where we are today,” says EBONY-OPOLY Co-Creator, Dr. Dewayne Washington. “These are our future lawmakers and business owners, and they need to understand our history so as not to repeat it.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.