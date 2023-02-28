Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

EBONY-OPOLY: Historical journey through the Reconstruction Era

The game identifies properties owned by African Americans during the era and educates individuals on how the laws in place at the time impacted and hindered Bla
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - EBONY-OPOLY is bringing families together around the country with a fun and educational historical journey through the Reconstruction Era as experienced by Black Americans.

The game identifies properties owned by African Americans during the era and educates individuals on how the laws in place at the time impacted and hindered Black ownership and the ability to establish a legacy through property wealth.

Each property is linked to a QR code with detailed information and additional facts about key landmarks in the game.

“We see an alarming amount of young people who don’t know this side of American history, which is dangerous because they won’t understand the sequence of events that have led to where we are today,” says EBONY-OPOLY Co-Creator, Dr. Dewayne Washington. “These are our future lawmakers and business owners, and they need to understand our history so as not to repeat it.”  

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest
Decatur native and R&B singer Jacquees discuss new restaurant, album
Jon Aba Comedy Hype News
Comedy Hype founder Jon Aba talks about entrepreneurship
Scrum·did·dly·ump·tious
Scrum·did·dly·ump·tious opens in Lawrenceville
Gail Devers
Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers overcomes rare disease