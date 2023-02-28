Family concerned after Newton County man goes missing before fire, police say
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are searching for a missing man who disappeared shortly before a house fire in Newton County last week.
Officials with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said that when deputies responded to a fire at 1405 Mote Road on Feb. 24 Melvin Cooksey was not on location.
Witnesses on the scene told officers that a white hatchback vehicle left the scene shortly before the fire started.
Melvin has not been seen or heard from since early last week, a news release stated.
Authorities said Melvin’s family and friends are concerned for his well-being.
If you know of his whereabouts please call Inv. French at 678-625-1429 or call 911.
