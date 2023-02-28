Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man gunned down and robbed at a bus station in DeKalb County are demanding justice as they plan a funeral for their loved one.

Kyonna Jones-Carter invited Atlanta News First to her home on Tuesday. As she looked through her deceased cousin’s belongings, she couldn’t help but think that he died for nothing.

“This could’ve happened to you, me,” she said. “It could’ve happened to my son, my mom, anybody.”

Her cousin, James Dean, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 while waiting at a bus stop, near the intersection of Candler Rd and Glenwood Ave. Jones-Carter said Dean was heading home after helping a friend.

Surveillance video from a nearby business, given to Atlanta News First by the family, showed Dean standing against a light pole near the bus stop around 12:30 a.m. Two guys walk past the 41-year-old, only to suddenly turn around and point a gun at him.

“When my cousin turned to the right and saw the gun, he tried to run,” Jones-Carter. “Two boys chase behind him. They shot him right then and there. He fell down.”

The shooters then appeared to grab something off Dean before running off.

“You didn’t take his wallet,” Jones-Carter said. “What did you kill him for? Police say it’s a robbery but what did you get from him?

As the father of one lay on the ground dying, a bystander who was at the bus stop the entire never even flinched. Jones-Carter said her cousin was not a violent person.

“My cousin was joyful,” she said. “He was always smiling. He was a hardworking man.”

Her message to the gunmen:

“You didn’t just take an innocent man’s life,” she said. “You really ripped the life of his 14-year-old daughter. You ripped the life of my family. Maybe he had a couple of dollars on him in cash, but is that really what someone’s life is worth, you know?

DeKalb County police have yet to name a suspect in Dean’s murder. His family is planning a funeral for him in the coming days. They started this online fundraiser to help cover expenses.

