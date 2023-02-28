Fatal shooting investigation underway near Atlanta Catholic Student Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials confirmed that a person was shot and killed near 809 Beckwith St. SW near the Catholic Student Center around 1:26 p.m.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials at this time.

There is no additional information.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for details as they become available.

