First Alert Forecast: Flirting with record heat today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a nice, but breezy day yesterday, today will be calmer with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. We have a forecast high of 79° which will tie a record set back in 2021.

Tomorrow will be warm and mainly dry, but expect a few showers to roll in for the evening ahead of a rainy and stormy end to the work and school week.

We have a First Alert for both Thursday and Friday. Thursday, expect widespread rain to start in the morning and continue on and off throughout the day. The day won’t be a total washout, but expect a couple round of showers and storms.

Friday is the day we are particularly watching as a very strong weather system rolls through. Expect scattered showers to start in the morning with widespread rain and storms to be most widespread through the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Along this front, it will be very windy and severe storms will be possible. Right now, it’s looking like gusty wind and heavy rain will be the primary threats, but we will watch the progression of this system carefully through the week.

Beyond the front, we will have a wonderful weekend weather wise. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s both afternoons. -- start making some outdoors plans!

We stay dry even into the start of next work week.

Sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s (ANF)

Few showers possible Wednesday evening, but most of the day stays dry. (ANF)

Multiple rounds of rain and storms on the way Thursday starting in the morning. Isolated storms possible in the afternoon. (ANF)

Storm Prediction Center already highlighting north Georgia for severe storms Friday. (ANF)

A storm system will roll through Friday, bringing widespread rain and the potential for severe storms Friday afternoon/evening. (ANF)

Sunshine and record heat today ahead of a rainy and stormy end to the week. The weekend looks beautiful! (ANF)

