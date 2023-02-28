First Alert Forecast: Near-record warmth on Tuesday; Late-week storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This February is one of the warmest on record in Atlanta, and it will end with near-record warmth on Tuesday. It will be a mostly sunny day with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s to near 80. The record is 79 in Atlanta, and we’ll be very close to it!

Tuesday (CBS46)

The weather will stay warm on Wednesday, even with more clouds. A few showers are possible, but widespread rain is not likely. The risk of rain increases late in the day and at night.

First Alert for rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. There is a low risk of strong to severe storms on Thursday. A second system arrives on Friday and brings a risk of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain/storms on Friday is late in the morning to early in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again on Friday.

The first weekend of March will be dry and seasonable. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows will be near 40.

