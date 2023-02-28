Gang members indicted on 61 counts in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A grand jury in Troup County returned indictments against seven members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

Trantavious Darnnell Williams, Nydarious Donya Middlebrooks, Quindarious Deron Smith, Demontae Santonio Smith, Tayveon Cartez Weldon, Antonio Remarco Harris Jr. and Demarcus Quashon Brown were indicted on 61 total counts.

The seven are broadly accused of “encouraging/soliciting others to engage in criminal gang activity, occupying positions of leadership, and retaliation.”

Williams is accused of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of another felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Middlebrooks is accused of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, obstruction of an officer, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Quindarious Deron Smith is accused of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Demontae Santonio Smith is accused of theft by receiving a stolen firearm and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Weldon is accused of possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Remarco Harris is accused of possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, false statements, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Brown is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.