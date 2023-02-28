Gwinnett School District considers new sex education curriculum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One metro Atlanta school district has proposed curriculum changes that could alter what and how your child learns about sex. The Gwinnett County School District wants to update lesson plans, but there is some resistance. Holly Terei has children in the school district and is highly opposed to the idea.

“Based on what I’ve learned from this curriculum, this is not the best content. This is not something I want them exposed to,” Terei said.

The district is considering switching to a comprehensive sex education curriculum called Health Smart. Some of those parents have raised concerns about the new curriculum and its illustrations and lessons on gender identity and sexuality.

“I opt my children out of most of this type of curriculum, but I certainly don’t want them anywhere near comprehensive sex education,” Terei said.

The district has used abstinence centered Choosing the Best curriculum for sex education for 22 years. However, a teacher review committee recently submitted recommendations that the district move toward a more inclusive curriculum to better align with state standards.

“Choosing the Best was not aligned compared to other resources that have been submitted. It was not free of bias or inclusive of our current population of students that we’re providing instruction to,” Gwinnett County Director of Health and Physical Education Dr. Tasha Guadalupe said.

The new curriculum has garnered mixed reviews on the Board of Education which will most likely vote on the issue next month.

“Remember our student needs have changed over the past twenty years. We have a very different population that is reflected today,” Gwinnett County School Board Member Karen Watkins said.

Parents opposed to the new curriculum point to data which shows declines in teen pregnancy in the county during the past 20-years.

“It’s not for all the students, but I want to choose what’s best for my student,” Terei said.

Parents can opt their children of sex education courses at any time, according to the district. A scheduled vote on the changes is set for next month’s board of education meeting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.