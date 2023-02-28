Health experts announce to help lower risk of dementia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health experts have released several vital ways to help people reduce their potential risk of dementia.
Research from the American Academy of Neurology during a 20-year period has found that being active and eating better food daily is a main factor in reducing the risk of dementia.
Researchers say maintaining a healthy weight and blood pressure, avoiding smoking, controlling cholesterol, and having low blood pressure will help reduce the risk.
