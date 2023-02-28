Black History Month
Health experts announce to help lower risk of dementia

Health experts have released several vital ways to help people reduce their potential risk of dementia.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health experts have released several vital ways to help people reduce their potential risk of dementia.

Research from the American Academy of Neurology during a 20-year period has found that being active and eating better food daily is a main factor in reducing the risk of dementia.

Researchers say maintaining a healthy weight and blood pressure, avoiding smoking, controlling cholesterol, and having low blood pressure will help reduce the risk.

