Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man charged in deadly Kentucky police ambush found dead in jail

Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting died in a Kentucky prison, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed Tuesday.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, Kentucky, was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, Hunt says.

“It’s a cowardly way out by a coward in every sense of the word,” Floyd County attorney Keith Bartley says.

Storz was accused of killing three police officers and a K-9, and injuring four others during a shooting on June 30.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an emergency protection order and arrest Storz for fourth-degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Deputy William Petry, Prestonburg Police Department Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a “war zone.”

WARNING: Some may find the image disturbing.

Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the...
Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the sheriff says.(PCDC)

Storz was facing numerous charges in connection with the shooting deaths, including three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment, assault on a service animal and domestic violence assault.

All three victims were buried in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant

Latest News

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns
Housing, cultural center, and more planned for Gwinnett Place Mall site
Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization approved by board of commissioners
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022....
Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access