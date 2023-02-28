Man injured in Decatur shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Decatur are investigating after a male was shot near a busy stretch of Commerce Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Decatur police officials, officers responded to the 1400 block of Commerce Drive after reports of a person shot around 5:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified by officials, was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

