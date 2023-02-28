Black History Month
Moms march to Georgia Capitol demanding tougher gun laws

By Bridget Spencer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -On Feb. 26, there were four shootings within just hours of each other.

That is the sobering reality of gun violence happening in the Atlanta area. In at least one of those shootings, a child was injured. Representative Shea Roberts is hoping to address this problem.

She stood with Georgia’s chapter of Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence in America in Atlanta Tuesday on their annual advocacy day.

“Being a gun owner comes with the responsibility that guns cannot get into the hands of children and minors. This means that guns and munition must be securely stored separately away from child and teen access,” said Roberts.

Moms Demand Action is supporting two bills this legislative session, that they hope will pass…HB 161 and SB 75.

“Both of these are what is known as child access prevention bills. They make an adult liable if a child accesses a firearm,” said Emma Jones, a volunteer.

The group marched to the capitol, vying for the attention of lawmakers to pass what they believe is common sense legislation.

The group said the state’s gun laws are weak and allow people to carry guns “everywhere.”

Insherah Gazi is a first-year Agnes Scott college student, who reflected on her time in high school, and why she feels this legislation could save lives.

“I was sitting outside on a bench eating lunch with my friends and I heard the shots loud and clear. I panicked and saw other students around me running,” she said.

“We must demand that they not look away from what has happened in Michigan, Uvalde, Parkland and California, and resolve to bring real change to end this deadly epidemic of gun violence,” said Gazi.

