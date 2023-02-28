Multi-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-285 North at Camp Creek Pkwy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major traffic delays are being reported Tuesday morning on I-285 North at Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involved two tractor-trailers and three sedans. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid I-285 North near the Atlanta Airport if possible or expect long delays.

