Murder suspect at large after mistaken release in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect is at large after what the Clayton County Sheriff’s office is calling an “unacceptable action.”

Kaiser Ulrick Suggs was accused of aggravated assault and released from the Clayton County Jail in November 2022. Suggs should have been transferred to the Fulton County Jail, but was not.

The two employees responsible for his release have been placed on administrative leave.

Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Clayton County Fugitive Investigators at 770-477-4479.

