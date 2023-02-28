Black History Month
Murder suspect at large after mistaken release in Clayton County

Kaiser Ulrick Suggs
Kaiser Ulrick Suggs(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect is at large after what the Clayton County Sheriff’s office is calling an “unacceptable action.”

Kaiser Ulrick Suggs was accused of aggravated assault and released from the Clayton County Jail in November 2022. Suggs should have been transferred to the Fulton County Jail, but was not.

The two employees responsible for his release have been placed on administrative leave.

Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Clayton County Fugitive Investigators at 770-477-4479.

