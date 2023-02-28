Black History Month
New app allows Cobb County parents to track registered sex offenders in real time

New sex offender tracker app
By Don Shipman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County officials say a app, which is easy to download and free, will allow them to better monitor local sex offenders with an end goal of helping parents protect their children.

“No matter where you are in the county it’ll show where they are,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office announced it joined the nationwide OffenderWatch sex offender registry network. The way it works is residents who download the app, can see in real time where every registered sex offender is in the county. You can also sync up your app to your teen’s phone.

“It connects to phones with the parent and the child. If the child is contacted by non-sex offender, it’ll be alerted to the parent,” said FJ Eastman of OffenderWatch,

Currently Cobb County has just over 600 sex offenders registered, ranking number two in the state of Georgia. Each year, sheriff’s deputies arrest about four to five individuals caught breaking the terms of their registered sex offender status. Officials say the connectivity of this app has the potential to save lives.

“This day and age, when you look at law-enforcement, having a direct tie to the community, making it easier for them to receive information, and provide information is critical,” said Kevin Cummings of the Sheriffs App.

About a year ago Cobb County launched its own app to allow its citizens to better connect with county departments. The OffenderWatch app is integrated into the county’s current app.

“It’s very time-consuming tracking these individuals. Going by residence, checking to see if they’re staying where they say they’re staying or if they’re working where they say they’re working, etc,” said Sheriff Owens.

The OffenderWatch app also allows parents to create so-called “no-zone” for their kids. If their teen is pinged in a off-limits area, parents are notified.

With the addition of Cobb County, the OffenderWatch app is now integrated into every law enforcement agency in the metro.

