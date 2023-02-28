Black History Month
Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, British Columbia, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

